Jeff Fairman Sells 5,000 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) VP Jeff Fairman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 296,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeff Fairman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 4th, Jeff Fairman sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $255,000.00.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

PCVX stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.15. 812,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,305. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day moving average is $24.24.

Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.11). On average, analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the third quarter worth approximately $21,259,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 74.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 134.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 163,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 93,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 3.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 353,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

