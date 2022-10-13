Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vinci’s FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

VCISY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vinci in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vinci from €116.00 ($118.37) to €119.00 ($121.43) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Vinci from €112.00 ($114.29) to €113.00 ($115.31) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vinci has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.40.

Vinci Stock Performance

Shares of VCISY opened at $20.00 on Monday. Vinci has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17.

About Vinci

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

