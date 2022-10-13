Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Comerica Incorporated’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Comerica in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $8.59 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.54 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.26 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comerica in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.26.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $69.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.78. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Comerica has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $102.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 292.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth $34,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

