Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ANNSF. Barclays downgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Aena S.M.E. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €130.00 ($132.65) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €162.00 ($165.31) to €158.00 ($161.22) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Aena S.M.E. from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €130.00 ($132.65) to €131.00 ($133.67) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.38.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

Aena S.M.E. Stock Performance

Shares of Aena S.M.E. stock opened at $98.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.84. Aena S.M.E. has a 12-month low of $98.42 and a 12-month high of $179.45.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.