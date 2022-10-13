Jefferies Financial Group Lowers JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Price Target to $21.00

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

JAKKS Pacific Stock Performance

NASDAQ JAKK opened at $19.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $192.55 million, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.29. JAKKS Pacific has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.99.

Insider Activity

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $2.71. The firm had revenue of $220.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.94 million. JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 81.41%. Analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $1,915,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 776,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,502,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JAKKS Pacific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAKK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in JAKKS Pacific by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 32,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP increased its position in JAKKS Pacific by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 53,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 31,545 shares in the last quarter. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

