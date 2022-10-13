Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€2.10” Price Target for Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.10 ($2.14) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2DGet Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

O2D has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.65) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.65) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Friday, September 16th. set a €3.50 ($3.57) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.09 ($3.15) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €3.40 ($3.47) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

ETR:O2D opened at €2.06 ($2.11) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of €2.03 ($2.08) and a fifty-two week high of €3.03 ($3.09). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is €2.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion and a PE ratio of 17.52.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

