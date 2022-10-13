JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $10.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. JELD-WEN traded as low as $8.42 and last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 3618 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on JELD-WEN from $18.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

Insider Activity at JELD-WEN

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 61,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $553,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,570,980 shares in the company, valued at $105,064,498.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $553,880.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,570,980 shares in the company, valued at $105,064,498.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Nord bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 263,963 shares of company stock worth $2,848,455. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Trading Down 4.0 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.7% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,179,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,132 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,856,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,221,000 after purchasing an additional 956,559 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,440,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,138 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JELD-WEN by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,083,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,643,000 after purchasing an additional 343,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,345,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,576,000 after buying an additional 75,766 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $733.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.27.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Articles

