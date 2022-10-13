Jet Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $134,457.00 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 13th. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $145.57 million and approximately $134,457.00 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0856 or 0.00000456 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,765.25 or 1.00025939 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003037 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00041592 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00055699 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022537 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.08549388 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $149,147.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

