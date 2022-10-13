Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Down 7.1%

Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) were down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.04. Approximately 98,738 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,198,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.34.

Insider Transactions at Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Equities research analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 40,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 50,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $214,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,796.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 424,685 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,438. Company insiders own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,490,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,416,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after buying an additional 425,478 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 18,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the period. 29.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.