John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 5,000 Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Stock

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2022

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIGet Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $11,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,477,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,649,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, October 7th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $11,100.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 5th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $11,700.00.
  • On Monday, October 3rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $12,500.00.
  • On Friday, September 30th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $13,600.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 28th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $14,550.00.
  • On Monday, September 26th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $14,550.00.
  • On Friday, September 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $14,550.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $14,600.00.
  • On Monday, September 19th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $15,050.00.
  • On Friday, September 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $14,550.00.

BurgerFi International Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BFI opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $9.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 143.84%. The business had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BurgerFi International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BurgerFi International by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 13,143 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BurgerFi International during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 5,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. 37.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI)

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.