John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 5,000 Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $11,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,477,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,649,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 7th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $11,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $11,700.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $12,500.00.

On Friday, September 30th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $13,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $14,550.00.

On Monday, September 26th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $14,550.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $14,550.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $14,600.00.

On Monday, September 19th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $15,050.00.

On Friday, September 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $14,550.00.

BurgerFi International Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BFI opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $9.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International ( NASDAQ:BFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 143.84%. The business had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BurgerFi International by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 13,143 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BurgerFi International during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 5,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. 37.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

