Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

JOUT stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.68. The stock had a trading volume of 28,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,944. The firm has a market cap of $494.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.93. Johnson Outdoors has a 12-month low of $46.78 and a 12-month high of $117.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.30.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $203.82 million during the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 8.87%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,206 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $83,008.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wallace Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after acquiring an additional 81,919 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after acquiring an additional 66,158 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 232.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 68,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 218,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,000 after acquiring an additional 46,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 307.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 24,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

