JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €215.00 Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($219.39) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($163.27) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €179.00 ($182.65) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Stock Performance

FRA ADS opened at €111.88 ($114.16) on Monday. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a one year high of €201.01 ($205.11). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €147.36 and its 200 day moving average price is €170.02.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.