JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Price Target to GBX 640

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 640 ($7.73) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LCSHF. Barclays dropped their target price on Lancashire from GBX 557 ($6.73) to GBX 550 ($6.65) in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lancashire from GBX 434 ($5.24) to GBX 441 ($5.33) in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lancashire from GBX 525 ($6.34) to GBX 550 ($6.65) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Investec raised Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.33.

Lancashire stock remained flat at $6.09 during trading hours on Thursday. Lancashire has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.24.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

