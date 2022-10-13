JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $273.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $314.00 to $273.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.28.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL opened at $215.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.20. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $210.66 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The firm has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 in the last three months. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $295,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

