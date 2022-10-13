JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises BP (LON:BP) Price Target to GBX 530

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 520 ($6.28) to GBX 530 ($6.40) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 472 ($5.70) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.34) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 548.86 ($6.63).

BP Stock Performance

Shares of BP stock traded down GBX 3.25 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 449.35 ($5.43). The stock had a trading volume of 31,435,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.66. BP has a twelve month low of GBX 310.53 ($3.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 471.19 ($5.69). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 443.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 415.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £83.38 billion and a PE ratio of -6.28.

Insider Transactions at BP

BP Company Profile

In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 423 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £317.25 ($383.34). In other BP news, insider Amanda Blanc acquired 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 439 ($5.30) per share, with a total value of £103,165 ($124,655.63). Also, insider Bernard Looney acquired 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 423 ($5.11) per share, for a total transaction of £317.25 ($383.34). Insiders have acquired 43,737 shares of company stock valued at $18,542,727 in the last quarter.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

