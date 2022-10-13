Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.50

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 480822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JTKWY shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 2,400 ($29.00) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to €17.60 ($17.96) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,840.92.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Further Reading

