K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KNTNF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

K92 Mining Price Performance

KNTNF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.40. 31,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,401. K92 Mining has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $8.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.37.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

