Katherine Haar Sells 10,044 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 10,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $69,705.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 201,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,637.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Katherine Haar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Katherine Haar sold 3,500 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $31,220.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $6.76 on Thursday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.42. The firm has a market cap of $801.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 49.82%. The company had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,234,000 after acquiring an additional 397,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,312,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,670,000 after buying an additional 86,882 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,433,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,296,000 after buying an additional 492,080 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,223,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after buying an additional 28,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,670,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,999,000 after buying an additional 88,510 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.07.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

