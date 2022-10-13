KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

KB Financial Group Stock Up 2.7 %

KB stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.76. 9,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,534. KB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $55.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

