Keeler Thomas Management LLC Has $566,000 Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC decreased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.6% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.1% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 47.1% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 7,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 29.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BDX stock traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $218.08. 4,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,406. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.