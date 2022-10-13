Keeler Thomas Management LLC Sells 4,918 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,918 shares during the quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK stock traded down $4.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $190.61. 4,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,812. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $306.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

