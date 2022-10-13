Keeler Thomas Management LLC Takes $2.11 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 18,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Novartis by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Novartis by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $501,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Novartis by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.00. 27,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,663,802. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.86 and its 200 day moving average is $84.86. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The company has a market capitalization of $165.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.64.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

