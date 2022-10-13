Keep Network Price Tops $0.13 (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Keep Network token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000675 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. Keep Network has a total market cap of $112.78 million and $407,726.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,303.35 or 0.27409163 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010710 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network launched on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network.

Keep Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep Network (KEEP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Keep Network has a current supply of 999,848,780.8 with 860,762,270.3720057 in circulation. The last known price of Keep Network is 0.13323504 USD and is down -2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $306,294.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://keep.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

