KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KMPH. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on KemPharm in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on KemPharm from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on KemPharm in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Get KemPharm alerts:

KemPharm Stock Performance

NASDAQ KMPH traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $5.99. 158,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 12.21. KemPharm has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KemPharm

KemPharm ( NASDAQ:KMPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 309.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. Analysts anticipate that KemPharm will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in KemPharm during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in KemPharm during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KemPharm during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in KemPharm during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

About KemPharm

(Get Rating)

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.