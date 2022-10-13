Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.02

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.02 and last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 293 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kennedy-Wilson from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.93.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $136.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.74 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 30.28% and a return on equity of 23.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, President Mary Ricks sold 62,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $1,187,900.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,031,929 shares in the company, valued at $38,708,247.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $635,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 458,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,327,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Mary Ricks sold 62,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $1,187,900.85. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,031,929 shares in the company, valued at $38,708,247.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennedy-Wilson

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 353.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,357,000 after buying an additional 1,002,004 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 91.7% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,792,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,716,000 after buying an additional 857,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 22.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,649,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,454,000 after buying an additional 844,102 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter valued at $15,855,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 32.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,869,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,399,000 after buying an additional 458,965 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Further Reading

