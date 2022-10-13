Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Chairman Sells $2,065,376.00 in Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 54,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $2,065,376.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,073,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,805,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert James Gamgort also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 13th, Robert James Gamgort sold 92,948 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $3,533,882.96.

On Monday, October 3rd, Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $4,512,500.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $10,634,250.00.

NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.14. 6,340,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,431,053. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.03. The stock has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 56,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 28,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.5% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KDP. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

