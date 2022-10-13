KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.93.

KeyCorp Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of KEY traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.49. The company had a trading volume of 334,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,728,380. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,993,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $513,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,794 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 45,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 22,222 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

