Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $49.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.92.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KRC stock opened at $40.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $79.06.

Kilroy Realty Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Kilroy Realty

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.91%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 42.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Stories

