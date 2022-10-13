Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parthenon LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 19.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 88,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,003,000 after acquiring an additional 14,521 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 232,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,404,000 after acquiring an additional 13,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% during the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.25. 25,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,726. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The company has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMB. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.29.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.