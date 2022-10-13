Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.29.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.06. The stock had a trading volume of 42,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,726. The company has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.58. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,921,000 after buying an additional 1,481,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,866,000 after buying an additional 606,657 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,127 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after purchasing an additional 397,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,719,000 after purchasing an additional 746,907 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

