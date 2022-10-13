Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $213.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KXSCF shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Kinaxis stock opened at $97.36 on Friday. Kinaxis has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $180.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.08 and a 200-day moving average of $112.07.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

