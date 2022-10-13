Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Position Lowered by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,602 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 3.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

KMI traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.61. 652,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,325,852. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.92. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 103.74%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

