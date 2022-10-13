Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Kingdee International Software Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KGDEY traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.17. 50 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372. Kingdee International Software Group has a twelve month low of $111.17 and a twelve month high of $353.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.96.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Profile

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business and Others, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business and Others segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

