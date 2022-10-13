Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Kingdee International Software Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KGDEY traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.17. 50 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372. Kingdee International Software Group has a twelve month low of $111.17 and a twelve month high of $353.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.96.
Kingdee International Software Group Company Profile
