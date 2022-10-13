KKR Acquisition Holdings I (NYSE:KAHC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.90

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81.

Get KKR Acquisition Holdings I alerts:

Institutional Trading of KKR Acquisition Holdings I

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,648,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,851 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,538,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,958,000 after acquiring an additional 508,928 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 217.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 662,760 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,301,000. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Acquisition Holdings I

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Acquisition Holdings I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Acquisition Holdings I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.