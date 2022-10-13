KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stake Raised by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 75.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 136.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $44.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.34.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 48.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.46.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at $83,937,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

