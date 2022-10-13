Klaytn (KLAY) Achieves Market Cap of $468.89 Million

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 13th. In the last week, Klaytn has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000786 BTC on exchanges. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $468.89 million and approximately $69.31 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Klaytn alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,267.71 or 0.27150773 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010604 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was June 24th, 2019. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 3,080,914,014 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.foundation. The Reddit community for Klaytn is https://reddit.com/r/klaytn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn.

Buying and Selling Klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Klaytn (KLAY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Klaytn has a current supply of 10,782,297,980.8 with 3,080,680,477.8629303 in circulation. The last known price of Klaytn is 0.15936657 USD and is down -7.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $45,594,960.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.klaytn.foundation/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.