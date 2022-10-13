KlayUniverse (KUT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24,065.00

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. In the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. KlayUniverse has a total market cap of $162.62 million and approximately $24,065.00 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KlayUniverse token can now be purchased for approximately $2.96 or 0.00015761 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About KlayUniverse

KlayUniverse was first traded on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 2.96176382 USD and is down -5.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $24,316.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars.

