Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Rating Lowered to Sell at DZ Bank

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Rating) was downgraded by DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a €5.60 ($5.71) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Klöckner & Co SE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €8.00 ($8.16) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE from €13.80 ($14.08) to €13.10 ($13.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.90.

Klöckner & Co SE Price Performance

OTCMKTS KLKNF remained flat at $9.99 on Thursday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88.

About Klöckner & Co SE

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

