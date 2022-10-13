KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE KNOP traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.77. 55 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,873. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.73. The company has a market capitalization of $501.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.04. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KNOT Offshore Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNOP. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 3,068.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 24,549 shares during the last quarter. 17.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

