KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC to “Hold”

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KNBE. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KnowBe4 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of KnowBe4 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.34. 188,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,306. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 486.90, a P/E/G ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.31. KnowBe4 has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. KnowBe4 had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.34 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that KnowBe4 will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $50,355.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at $204,820.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other KnowBe4 news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 198,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $4,337,621.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,719,515.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $50,355.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at $204,820.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 324,060 shares of company stock worth $7,031,601. 5.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNBE. Amundi lifted its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 218,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 31,263 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in KnowBe4 by 283.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 24,076 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $919,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

