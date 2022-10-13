Kokoswap Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $82,535.00 (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Kokoswap token can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00003837 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kokoswap has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Kokoswap has a market cap of $192.08 million and $82,535.00 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kokoswap Token Profile

Kokoswap’s launch date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kokoswap is kokoswap.medium.com.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kokoswap (KOKO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Kokoswap has a current supply of 330,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kokoswap is 0.74902042 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $85,859.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kokoswap.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kokoswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kokoswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

