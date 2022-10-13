Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.11

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.11 and last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 195342 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.

KMTUY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.12.

Komatsu ( OTCMKTS:KMTUY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Komatsu had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Analysts anticipate that Komatsu Ltd. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

