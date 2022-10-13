Konnect Price Hits $0.0729 on Exchanges (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 13th. During the last week, Konnect has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Konnect token can now be purchased for $0.0729 or 0.00000375 BTC on major exchanges. Konnect has a total market cap of $835.59 million and $271,383.00 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,287.29 or 0.27226201 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010634 BTC.

Konnect Profile

Konnect was first traded on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect (KCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Konnect has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Konnect is 0.07426741 USD and is down -2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $327,715.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://konnect.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konnect should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Konnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

