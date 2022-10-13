KonPay Price Up 32.2% Over Last 7 Days (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last week, KonPay has traded up 32.2% against the U.S. dollar. One KonPay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KonPay has a market capitalization of $105.92 million and $638,929.00 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KonPay Profile

KonPay was first traded on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io.

KonPay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KonPay (KON) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. KonPay has a current supply of 3,200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KonPay is 0.04505423 USD and is up 7.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $647,195.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://konpay.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KonPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KonPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

