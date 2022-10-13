Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Gap Down to $25.50

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.50, but opened at $23.86. Kornit Digital shares last traded at $24.88, with a volume of 594 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRNT. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.17.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 426.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

