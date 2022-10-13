Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $15.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions traded as low as $9.06 and last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 5888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $46,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $99,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340,302 shares in the company, valued at $4,842,497.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $46,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,006.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $613,190. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth about $16,282,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 25.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,561,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,900,000 after buying an additional 1,134,464 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 107.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,696,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after purchasing an additional 877,043 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,717,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,167,000 after purchasing an additional 587,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 290.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 531,200 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

