Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Short Interest Update

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a growth of 6,300.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Kuehne + Nagel International Trading Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:KHNGY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,016. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Kuehne + Nagel International has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $66.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 87.69% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Several research firms have issued reports on KHNGY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 300 to CHF 260 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 278 to CHF 282 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.50.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

