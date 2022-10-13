Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $39.39

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.39 and last traded at $40.49, with a volume of 37778 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 300 to CHF 260 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 278 to CHF 282 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kuehne + Nagel International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.81 and its 200-day moving average is $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Kuehne + Nagel International ( OTCMKTS:KHNGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 87.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kuehne + Nagel International AG will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

