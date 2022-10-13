Kujira Self Reported Market Cap Hits $97.80 Million (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Kujira has a total market capitalization of $97.80 million and approximately $150,084.00 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kujira coin can currently be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00005707 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kujira has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,200.41 or 0.27130910 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00010596 BTC.

Kujira Profile

Kujira’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 89,401,714 coins. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 1.13203053 USD and is down -5.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $141,767.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

