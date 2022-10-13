Kusama (KSM) Price Down 4.6% This Week

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $349.50 million and approximately $31.96 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for approximately $40.65 or 0.00209804 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,597,992 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network.

Buying and Selling Kusama

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama (KSM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Kusama has a current supply of 9,651,217.45126206 with 8,470,098.05726206 in circulation. The last known price of Kusama is 39.02373813 USD and is down -4.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $14,817,043.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kusama.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

